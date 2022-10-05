'I'm bringing my whole self to this district': Dan Sims approved as Bibb Schools Superintendent

The Bibb County School Board officially named Dan Sims as the County's next superintendent, in a vote of 6 to 2.

Sims says he was sold on Bibb County Schools because of the sense of community. He says in all his years of teaching, he never took on a job where he didn't think he could fit right in.

"I'm bringing my whole self to this district for everybody, and I cannot wait to join forces with everyone who is willing so we can do the best possible things for every single student," Sims said.

Sims says he met Curtis Jones about four years ago, and that's what led him to the Bibb County School District. He says once he heard Jones would retire, he felt pulled to apply for the leadership position.

"I feel that I have put in a great deal of homework, a great deal of 'heart-work' to learn more and more about Bibb County so that now when I move to Bibb County and I become a part of the community, I am now driving down familiar roads," Sims said.

Sims says he's already got an action plan on how he wants to support and add to the district. It's called #BuiltForBibb.

Shekita Maxwell graduated from a Bibb County school and still lives here. She says Sims had many options, but he chose Macon.

"I like what he said when he said he only put his eggs in one patch, that he was all-in for Bibb County -- he didn't apply for anywhere else," Maxwell said.

Maxwell says she trusts the school board and their decision to hire Sims.

"So that gives the vote of confidence to our community, and also to our students to let you know that victory is still in progress," Maxwell said.

First up on the agenda for Sims, "Out of respect to this wonderful community, is to listen, to learn, to collaborate with as many individuals as as I can," Sims said.