New man in charge: Dan Sims sworn in as Bibb superintendent

At Wednesday's swearing-in, Sims got choked up, talking about how proud he is to take over

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District officially has a new man in charge after Dan Sims was sworn in as the new superintendent on Wednesday morning.

The new superintendent raised his right hand in front of a crowd gathered at the Professional Learning Center at the Martin-Whitley Educational Complex, 2003 Riverside Drive.

Judge Sarah Harris presided over the ceremony.

Sims says he is excited for the opportunity and even got a little choked up talking about how honored and proud he is to take over.

His three-hear contract starts July 1. He'll be paid $250,000 a year.

Sims was named the district’s sole finalist for superintendent in April. In May, the board voted 6-2 to approve his three-year contract.

Board members Lisa Garrett and Daryl Morton voted against the offer to sims..

Sims comes from Atlanta Public Schools, where he was one of five associate superintendents.

He has been in education for 27 years. He’s a three-time graduate of Georgia State University and of the Urban Superintendents Academy at USC.

Sims takes over after the retirement of former Bibb County Superintendent Curtis Jones.

Jones entered his role as superintendent in April 2015 and served for seven years in the role. During his time at the helm, he was named National Superintendent of the Year.

Sims will look to step into the role and implement his new #BuiltForBibb action plan. In May, Sims spoke with 13WMAZ about his plans and hopes for the future.

"We'll take it upon ourselves to ensure that everybody has what they need based on the needs we've identified student-by-student, classroom-by-classroom," Sims said. "So that what we do as an organization is not just 'pie-in-the-sky. It's directly aligned to the needs we've identified for every single student."

On Tuesday, they held a meet and greet at Rutland High School in Macon where he outlined the plan for his first 90 days ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

"I will focus primarily on listening and learning, engaging and collaborating with different individuals -- of course, in the district, but also, all throughout the community," said Sims. "This will be a time for me to learn as much as I can."