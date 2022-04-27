Getting into the groove: Dancing Stars of Central Georgia raises money for Alzheimer's research

There are over 150,000 Georgians aged 65 and older who are living with Alzheimer's.

MACON, Ga. — Some familiar faces will be taking the stage to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease at the 2022 Dancing Stars of Central Georgia.

The event, hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association, will feature eight Maconites getting into the groove at the Macon City Auditorium Saturday.

"I am not a professional dancer by any means, I'm not. I can barely point a toe. [I'm] with my partner Debra Leathers and we've been in the dance room three times a week for the past three months and I'm ready to go," said participant DeMarcus Beckham.

He has a personal tie the cause for greater awareness and research for Alzheimer's.

He's been in Macon for nine years and watched the person he calls his 'Macon mom' care for her mother who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's three years ago.

There are over 150,000 Georgians aged 65 and older who are living with Alzheimer's. This means that there are at least 338,000 unpaid caregivers for those with the disease.

"That was my outcry to be a part of the cast, to acknowledge the loved ones but also to acknowledge the caregivers," he said.

Beckham has been training for his performance for the past four months and says he's learned a lot about himself in the process.

"I'm truly honored. It's been an amazing experience, it's a confidence booster, obviously a great opportunity to understand my body and just push myself in endurance," he said.

If you would like to root for Beckham or any of the stars before the competition, you can check out the Alzheimer's Association's website and with each donation your favorite dancer gets a vote in their favor.

The dancer with the most donations get to be the 'fan favorite' the night of the gala and the winner of the competition.

The gala starts with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. and general admission gets access at 7 p.m.