MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the Dani-Rae Company store on Ingleside Avenue Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 3:30 p.m., a man brought a gun into the store and demanded money. He took an unknown amount of cash and ran away.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

