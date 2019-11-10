WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Houston County man convicted this summer of killing a friend over a bag of marijuana has now been indicted for two other murders in Warner Robins.

In July, Daniel Franz was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Those charges stem from January 2018, when Franz shot and killed his friend Vincent Junior at Tanglewood Apartments after Junior took a bag of Franz’s marijuana.

At the time of his sentencing, Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner said Franz was the suspect in two other killings that happened in January 2018, at a Chevron station and Barberitos restaurant.

An indictment returned on Tuesday, Oct. 8, shows that prosecutors have charged and indicted him on the other two murders.

The 10-count indictment includes four counts of felony murder, two counts of malice murder, two counts of armed robbery, one count of aggravated assault and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

This means the case against Franz for the murders of Janak Patel, a Chevron employee, and Parker Moore, a Barberitos employee, can now go to court.

TIMELINE

The string of homicides began on Jan. 13, 2018 at Tanglewood Apartments on Elberta Road. Hours later and just blocks away, Patel was shot and killed at the Chevron station.

Less than 10 days later, Moore was killed while working a shift at the Barberitos on Watson Boulevard.

On Jan. 23, 2018 Franz was arrested at a home on Scott Boulevard. A $20,000 reward was offered to find him.

His arrest for killing Junior wasn't his first run-in with the law.

According to documents at the Houston County Superior Court clerk's office, he had two closed cases and four open ones working their way through the court system at the time of the Tanglewood shooting .

