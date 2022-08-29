Man convicted of murdering 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie sentenced to life without parole

ATLANTA — UPDATE: The man convicted of murdering 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie was sentenced on Monday to life without parole, plus 15 years. The judge said Daquan Reed showed no resource until today. Maxie's mother, two grandmothers and aunt gave impact statements. The state also presented new evidence from Reed's social media accounts during the hearing.
Reed apologized to the family and said he's working to better his life. Watch that here:
You can also watch a full replay of the sentencing, including impact statements from Kennedy's mother, two grandmothers and her aunt. Watch here:
ORIGINAL STORY: The man who was convicted of murdering a 7-year-old girl in Buckhead in 2020 will learn how much time he'll spend behind bars on Monday.
Daquan Reed was found guilty on Aug. 18 by a Fulton County jury on all eight charges in the shooting death of Kennedy Maxie just days before Christmas in 2020.
Atlanta Police said Reed got into an argument with someone on Dec. 21, 2020, in the Phipps Plaza mall parking lot. They said he left and fired his gun out his car window. One of those bullets hit Maxie in the head as she was riding in a car along Peachtree Road with her aunt and mother. She died the day after Christmas.
Here's a breakdown of the charges listed in Reed's eight-count indictment and the verdict:
- Murder (count 1) - Guilty
- Felony murder (count 2) - Guilty
- Felony murder (count 3) - Guilty
- Felony murder (count 4) - Guilty
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (count 5) - Guilty
- Criminal damage to property in the first degree (count 6) - Guilty
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (count 7) - Guilty
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (count 8) - Guilty
After the conviction, the family released a statement.
"This doesn’t change the fact that I’ll continue to eat breakfast at a cemetery every Sunday morning. Or that she won’t have the opportunity to be a big sister. Nor does it change me missing her beyond comprehension, in some moments beyond what I can bear," her mother, Mariah, said in a statement. "But it does move a dark cloud out of the sky for those that love her today, and for that I am grateful.”