Valentines on a budget: Date ideas in Macon for $100

There are so many events and dates you can go on with those you care for most this Valentine's Day

MACON, Ga. — The season of love is coming up!

Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and there are so many things to do around Macon to celebrate with that special someone.

13WMAZ will be giving you three price tiers for dates in the area so that you can find the most romantic and affordable date for you and your sweetheart.

First up, here are suggested dates you can go on with a budget of around $100, our most expensive tier.

If you are looking for a place to eat, there is no better location to go than downtown Macon.

You and your love can get a taste of New Orleans at Parish on Cherry.

For example, you can get the boardwalk crab cakes as an appetizer for $16.

As for entrees, you and your date can get Parish's award-winning shrimp and grits and the seafood cajun pasta all for $37.

On February 11, you can listen to music and enjoy the fresh air during Art & Music Night At Lake Tobesofkee. The fun starts at 6 p.m. and tickets would be $40 for you and your date.

If you decided on this event your total would come out under budget at $93.

If you are willing to go a bit over budget you can then go down to the Grand Opera House for a performance of the Macon Mercer Symphony Orchestra.

On Feb. 13, they will have a performance featuring rising opera star and Macon native Jasmine Habersham.

Tickets for two begin at $25 and go up to $35.

Altogether for this date idea you would spend roughly $103-$123.

Of course, there are so many other events and dates you can go on in Macon for this price and much lower.

In the related links of this article, there will be resourced for a mid price date at $50 and a low price date at $33.50.