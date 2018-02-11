Valentine's day on a budget: Date ideas in Macon for $33.50

There are so many events and dates you can go on with those you care for most this Valentine's Day - even if you are on a budget.

MACON, Ga. — Its the season of Love!

Valentines day is right around the corner, and people are already planning for a great night out.

But, if you are ballin' on a budget this year, we've got you covered with a list of fun activities for your date night that won't break the bank.

First, if you want a very chill and low stress date, you can never go wrong with a picnic in the park.

You can stop by a used bookstore beforehand, and each pick out a book to bring with you. The budget for books is around $10 per person.

After you've gotten your books, you can make your way to grab snacks from a grocery store.

Your budget for food is $20, and you can grab grapes, crackers, cheese, and wine all within that budget. With these items you can make a classy charcuterie board to snack on while you enjoy reading.

Next, you'll find your way to a park in the area, like Tattnall Square park in Macon.

Here you can lay our on a blanket and read the books together, while having a small picnic of your charcuterie board and some wine.

The total for this date is around $30.

The next date idea is a night of retrocade fun.

Reboot Retrocade in Macon has several video games and theme nights, and this date is perfect for some friendly competition.

The minimum token tickets purchase Sunday - Thursday is $5, but you could spend as much or as little as you want on tokens.

For this date, let's say you'll spend $13.50 on tokens. With the addition of two drinks (at around 5 dollars apiece) that makes you total come out to $23.50.

Add on an appetizer, and your total comes out to around $33.50.