David Perdue Elementary collects nutrition drinks in memory of two former students with cancer

Nutrition drinks like the ones they're collecting kept the kids going when they were fighting cancer.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — David Perdue Elementary School is hosting its cancer donation drive in memory of two former students who battled osteosarcoma, so that their legacies live on.

Monday is the last day to donate to the school's drive before they drop off the donations to the Houston Medical's Cancer Care Center.

They're asking for donations of nutritional drinks like Boost, Ensure, or Glucerna.

They're doing it all in memory of two former 5th grade Bulldogs -- McKenzie Brooks and Aiden Rozier.

"This means so much to me," said Michelle Brooks.

Nutritional drinks like the ones they're collecting kept McKenzie Brooks going when she was fighting cancer.

"There were plenty of times where McKenzie would use Boost and Ensure because after her treatments, she would get weak and wouldn't eat. This was like a meal supplement for her," Brooks said.

In June 2019, her daughter lost her life to osteosarcoma.

"Oh god, McKenzie was different. She smiled, loved to dance, loved to sing. She was a gymnast, when she smiled she lit up the room," said Brooks.

Last year, David Perdue Elementary hosted a cancer drive in her honor. This year, principal Andy Payne says they're now remembering one more student.

"Sadly [in February 2021] we lost another student to cancer, Aiden Rozier," said Payne.

"Aiden was a jolly little fella all along. During the whole time that he was being treated, he never had any kind of problems with it. He was always willing to do anything they wanted him to do as far experimental stuff went. He always said if it was going to help someone else down the road, I'll be glad to do it," said Randall Rozier.

Aiden's dad says he loved to help people.

"I think it's a good thing that they're doing this because once you get cancer, money is short. You can't do the things you'd normally do. It breaks you down," said Rozier.

"You know, we talk about what teachers can do for students, but you never really think about what a student can do for you. What they did for our school was just so much. People deal with cancer every day in their lives, so we said, we're doing this in their honor," said Payne.

Right now, they have a little over 600 donations, and they will accept them until the end of the day on Monday. If you have time, donate in honor of McKenzie and Aiden.

Since 2020, the school has donated over 3,000 bottles of nutritional drinks to the cancer care center.

If you would like to donate, you can drop the items off at David Perdue Elementary. If you can't donate the drinks, you can donate water, or even write a card to cancer patients.