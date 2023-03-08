A Warner Robins school lost two students to cancer. Now, they are making a difference in their honor

You can drop off or order an online delivery to arrive at the school.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Students, faculty and staff honor two former students everyday, but especially this time of the year.

"The cancer care center is literally across the school," David Perdue Elementary Principal Andy Payne said. "We see it everyday. Why not them?"

Payne is a Houston County native. He says, since his school district gave him so much as a kid, he wanted to return the favor.

"I always say character is who you are and what you do when nobody's watching, but somebody is always watching," Payne said. "We gotta teach this into them. And ourselves! I still need help!"

Since 2016, his school has held a donation drive for cancer patients across the street at Central Georgia Cancer Care.

Then, a few years later, two of Payne's students were diagnosed with bone cancer. Mckenzie Brooks passed away in 2019. Almost two years later, Aiden Rozier was buried in 2021. They were both in the fourth grade.

Payne recalls them as phenomenal students.

"Mckenzie was your gymnast and athletic, and Aiden was your football player," he said.

Aiden's mom, Linda Rozier, adopted her son in 2015.

"He was a clown!" she said. "He was funny, giggly. He wanted everyone to be happy... He was just a funny little guy."

Rozier said she can't forget how she felt when Aiden was diagnosed with cancer,

However, she still remembers the blessings she felt when folks gathered for her family.

"You just don't think about how much it helps people until you know someone who has gone through cancer and that needs something like that," she said.



The cancer center said it can provide patients with samples of different nutritional drinks to help them figure out their favorite flavor. The providers also share coupons to help lift the burden of medical bills, allowing the patients to consume something they actually enjoy.

"It's our way of saying we will never forget you," Payne said. "But, the community has never and will never forget them."