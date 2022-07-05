Davisboro family seeing damage after a tree went through their roof

In Washington County a Davisboro family of five is surveying damage after a tree went through the roof of their bedroom. The storm damaged the storage building.

DAVISBORO, Ga. — In Washington County a Davisboro family of five is also surveying damage after a tree went through the roof of their bedroom and damaged the storage building behind their home.

Buster Yorker and his wife were sitting on their front porch when a tree struck their bedroom.

"The wind got up and the tree went to moving, and the trailer went to rocking. Then all the noise, we heard all kind of noise because that tree coming down," Buster said.

He says after hearing the tree come down they ran inside to take shelter in their bathroom. Yorker says they cut the power off afraid it might start a fire. He says he's lived in Davisboro his whole life, and this is the worst damage he's experienced.

His daughter Keyerika works as a Deputy for Richmond. She was on Highway 24 East helping get limbs out of the road when she got a call from her sister about what had happened to her home.

"Scared and fearful that our house was torn up. So, when I got here it was just like oh my god. This happened right here close to home at my house while I was helping somebody else," Keyerika said.

Buster says they will be without power anywhere between two to three days.

Charles Adams, a power line technician with Washington EMC, says there's at least 4,000 people without power in the county.