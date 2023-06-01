Dawgs depart for National Championship, facing off against TCU

Following a narrow victory against Ohio State, Georgia will face off against the TCU Horned Frogs at Sofi Stadium.

ATHENS, Ga. — The Dawgs are headed off to Inglewood, Calif. to play in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Friday morning the Dawgs left their hometown of Athens to take flight and play in one of the most anticipated games of the year.

And the Dawgs are off to LA! Fans of all ages are lining up to send the team off to the Championship! @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/p7z6tiHshL — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) January 6, 2023

The CFP National Championship game between Georgia and TCU kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. From Athens to Los Angeles, 11Alive is bringing you complete coverage in the Dawgs' quest to repeat as champions. Visit 11alive.com/bulldogs for more.