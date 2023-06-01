Dawgs depart for National Championship, facing off against TCU

ATHENS, Ga. — The Dawgs are headed off to Inglewood, Calif. to play in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship.
Following a narrow victory against Ohio State, Georgia will face off against the TCU Horned Frogs at Sofi Stadium.
Friday morning the Dawgs left their hometown of Athens to take flight and play in one of the most anticipated games of the year.
The CFP National Championship game between Georgia and TCU kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. From Athens to Los Angeles, 11Alive is bringing you complete coverage in the Dawgs' quest to repeat as champions. Visit 11alive.com/bulldogs for more.
