The annual event is usually held at the center, but with the ongoing pandemic, they added an at-home option.

MACON, Ga. — People gathered at the Daybreak Center in Macon and at their homes to bring awareness to homelessness and raise money for those in need.

Many people began to set up their tents Thursday afternoon.

One volunteer sleeping out for the first time says it's emotional.

"It's quite emotional because there are still a lot of people dealing with homelessness -- it's probably been a little bit worse during COVID-19 pandemic times, and then recently, within the last two months, we've had homeless people who have been sleeping outside that actually died."