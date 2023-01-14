Daybreak in Macon offers shelter from cold temperatures

They opened last night to provide warmth with the help of the Warner Robins warming center.

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia is seeing low temperatures this weekend, and Daybreak shelter in Macon is opening their doors to make sure no one freezes.

Sister Theresa Sullivan tells us they wanted to help out the Salvation Army, as their men's dorm has been closed since Christmas eve due to pipe bursts.

Friday night Daybreak housed 20 people, and tonight they have room for 30.

If more people show up they'll be sent to the women's shelter at the Salvation Army.

Sister Theresa says on this Martin Luther King Jr. weekend she has a dream... that they'll no longer have to worry about people stuck in the cold.

"I do have a dream and its that really if we work together in Macon we dont need anyone to be homeless," Sister Teresa said.

For now, the center will be open Saturday night and Sunday night. They'll begin welcoming folks starting at 7 p.m.

Sister Theresa says you can help them keep their doors open by supporting events like their upcoming "sleep out" fundraiser.