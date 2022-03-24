Daybreak Macon's 'Sleepout' raises nearly $266K for homeless community

Director Sister Theresa Sullivan says she couldn't be more pleased with the support from the community.

MACON, Ga. — Daybreak Macon's Sleepout last month fell during cooler weather, but the money it raised is warming hearts.

Wednesday, Daybreak revealed the official donation total from the last "Sleepout with the Homeless" event.

The nonprofit says it raised $265,477.

Director Sister Theresa Sullivan says she couldn't be more pleased with the support from the community.

"Thank you, Macon community, because it is so exciting to have everybody come and celebrate the great work that everybody did. We had $1 donors, $5 donors, $100 donors, $1,000, $2,500, $5,000 donors," Sullivan said.

The next Sleepout is scheduled for February 2023.