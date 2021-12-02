In a couple of weeks, they'll be hosting a "sleepout" to help raise funds for those most in need.

MACON, Ga. — The Daybreak Center in Macon is a resource for many who are homeless in Central Georgia.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people that will be able to sleep out at the shelter will be limited to less than 100 people, but there is a way for you to be able to participate by sleeping out in your own yard.

Sister Theresa Sullivan says it's important to show the less fortunate that people in the community are concerned about their plight.

"There are people across Macon that care. We all are so privileged and blessed, we don't really realize how many things we have in the comforts of home," said Sullivan.