GRAY, Ga. — As vaping becomes more popular, health authorities say vaping problems are also on the rise.

That’s why the Federal Drug Administration is asking people to turn in electronic vaping devices and cartridges when they hold their National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday.

Lt. Kenny Gleaton with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office says the drug take back program has become more successful since they first participated five years ago.

Gleaton says the drop-offs are anonymous and added that dropping off vape pens could keep them from getting into the wrong hands, just like prescription medication.

“From the information I’ve researched on it, it seems to indicate that these issues are coming from products that were not purchased from a vaping store, from a retail establishment. A lot of these products are available on the streets; it seems like that’s where a lot of these problems are coming from,” said Gleaton.

He says there haven’t been any vaping-related cases in Jones County.

According to the DEA’s site, the collection locations in Central Georgia are: The Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth Police Department, Ocmulgee Drug Task Force in Milledgeville, and the Eatonton Police Department.

Collection sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, click here.

