Utility worked dead, another injured after ditch cave-in in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — A utility worker is dead and another is injured after a ditch near Massee Lane and Cater Avenue caved in on them, according to a press release from the Perry Police Department.

It happened at around noon Thursday, according to a previous traffic alert on the Perry Police Department's Facebook page.

20-year-old Caleb Smith from Knoxville, Georgia, was taken to the Perry Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The press release said that another person was also taken to Atrium Navicent for additional treatment.

The U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified and are currently investigating, the press release said.

Perry Police say there was an active gas leak caused by a broken gas main that the ESG later fixed.

If you have any questions, the Perry Police Department says you can call Major Heath Dykes at 478-988-2822 or send him an email at heath.dykes@perry-ga.gov.

