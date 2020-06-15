MACON, Ga. — You have exactly one month to file your personal taxes. Government leaders moved the due date from April 15th to July 15th because of the pandemic, and if you never filed online, now may be the year to start.

"So here's the problem with this year's tax season. The IRS employees are not in the office, so paper returns are not being processed at all," says financial advisor Sherri Goss.

That may mean you probably won't receive your refund until the end of the year, and the IRS may not have account information for stimulus payments.

Filing online could help you skip the headaches, and remember, if you owe the government money, it's almost time to pay.

Goss says, "I'm really concerned people think, 'I don't have to pay because I can file an extension.' No, taxes are due July 15th."

