MACON, Ga. — The CDC calls it Candida Auris. It's an emerging fungus that presents a serious global health threat.

Some health officials say people should stay alert but not alarmed. So far, its spread to over ten states, including Georgia.

"You didn't want to get too close to someone, and you were aware of someone that had it," says Betty Hines.

Hines calls Macon her home, and she remembers how much covid impacted people in central Georgia and around the world.

I was so glad when I could get out.

People with weakened immune systems, are already sick or have an immune-compromised condition should know about a fungus that CDC says they're concerned about, Candida Auris. We have candida on our bodies.

"Candida is what I call the normal fluoride. Its part of the healthy bacteria and fungi that live on all of our bodies," says Infectious Disease Specialist Jennifer Hoffman

"When (Candida Auris) spreads in the bloodstream or someplace else, it doesn't belong. Typically that happens in people who are already sick, says Hoffman.

According to the CDC, there are 12 confirmed cases in Georgia. Florida has had nearly 350 cases.

"The reason it's of concern is because it tends to be resistant to our common anti-fungals," says Hoffman.

The fungus is spread from person to person or contacts a contaminated surface.