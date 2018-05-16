All west bound lanes of Watson Boulevard are blocked after one person was killed and two others were injured in a wreck.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins police department, the wreck happened just after 6:45 p.m. Tuesday evening at the intersection of Watson Boulevard and Austin Avenue.

The release says a Ford F-150 driving east on Watson Boulevard crossed the median into oncoming traffic and struck a Kia SUV head on. Another car was side swiped in the wreck.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in that car was taken to the Medical Center Navicent Health for treatment as well as the driver of the F-150.

Officers with the Warner Robins Police Department’s traffic unit are investigating the collision.

