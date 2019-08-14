HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic on Georgia Highway 247 in Houston County is blocked after a deadly wreck.

According to a tweet by the Georgia Department of Transportation, the fatal wreck happened on GA-Highway 247 northbound right before Bear Branch Road.

GDOT says all lanes are blocked and they expect it to take about two hours to clear the scene.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

RELATED: 'There is no way to make sense of it:' Gray woman killed after loose tire flies off truck, hits car

RELATED: UPDATE: Woman killed in south Bibb wreck identified

RELATED: Two in stable condition after wreck on I-75 North in Macon