MACON, Ga. — Former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal is heading back to school as a "distinguished professor" at Mercer University.

The school announced Deal's appointment on Friday.

Their news release does not describe Deal's duties or what classes he'll be teaching, if any.

The school says Distinguished University Professor is the highest academic rank available for a Mercer faculty member.

"The appointment recognizes extraordinary scholarship or creative work by faculty who have achieved national and international distinction in their field," the school says.

Deal is a native of Sandersville in Washington County, a former student body president and a graduate of both Mercer University and its law school.

He served as Georgia's governor for two terms, 2011-2019, after representing the Gainesville area in Congress for 18 years.

According to the news release, Deal said, “I am honored to join the Mercer team. The outstanding education I received at Mercer gave me a great foundation for public service. I welcome the opportunity to give back.”

He also served on the school's board of trustees from 1994-1999.

His appoint will take effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

