Mental Health Monday: Dealing with suicidal thoughts and depression

If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or suicidal thoughts you can call or text 988 to get help from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

MACON, Ga. — There's a saying about being kind to others because you never know what someone is going through.

On this Mental Health Monday we're talking about depression, what you should look for in others and tips on identifying coping skills to push through if you find yourself experiencing symptoms.

"If the pawn reaches the other side of the board. It can be the most powerful piece which is a queen," Chuck Henderson said.

The Middle Georgia Regional Director of Chess and Community Chuck Henderson says that same idea can even apply to kids.

"They're supposed to be kids having fun, but they're depressed due to outside influences and circumstances in life that's beyond their control, so chess can give them an oasis," Henderson said.

Games can be a powerful coping tool if a kid is going through a stressful time. The CDC says about 1 in every 6 adults will have depression at some part in their life.

So how can you tell if you're dealing with short term stress and sadness or something more serious.

"Some of the symptoms that some may feel is sadness, loss of interest or wants to do things," Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Wachovia Thornton said.

Thornton says depression can look like not feeling like hanging out with friends, or enjoying your normal hobbies. People can become more irritable as well as have irregular eating and sleeping habits.

Thornton says on way to combat depression is to get a support system and surround yourself with positive people and influences.

She says to make sure to pay attention as your feelings and habits begin to change.

"Have some kind of insight so you know your body is changing or you feel something is changing," Thornton said.

Thornton stresses that it's extremely important to know when to get outside help because depression can lead to suicidal thoughts or and even attempts.

It's important to get help from a therapist or your family doctor before you get to that point.

