Macon man dead after being shot during fight, Bibb deputies investigating

The four people who were there during the fight are being interviewed.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is dead after being shot on Saturday.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3 p.m. at 4500 Ayers Road.

30-year-old Joseph Grayer was shot in the chest during a fight.

Grayer was pronounced dead on scene by the Bibb County Coroner, according to the release.

The four people who were there when the shooting happened were taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigations to be interviewed.

The incident is still being investigated.