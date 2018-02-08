A new dessert bar has opened its first central Georgia location in Warner Robins.

RELATED: Coffee and dessert bar opening downtown Macon and Warner Robins locations this summer

The second location will open soon in Macon, according to a Decadent Dessert Bar Facebook post.

According to the owner, Patrick Polowichak, the Decadent Dessert Bar offers fast casual dining throughout the day.

Decadent Dessert Bar offers puppy treats, breakfast croissants, coffee, waffles, cake slices, smoothies and other options on its menu.

Since the Macon location is almost done, the coffee bar is hiring bakers, customer service and baristas. The Facebook page directs anyone who is interested in the positions to send their resume to decadentdessertbarmacon@gmail.com.

The Macon location will be at 530 Poplar Street in the downtown area.

The Warner Robins location is open at 1057 Highway 96 in Suite 200.

To learn more about the Decadent Dessert and Coffee Bar, click here to visit its Facebook page.

© 2018 WMAZ