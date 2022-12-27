Family remembers father, son killed in Christmas Day house fire

Authorities are still working to determine the cause of the fire at a DeKalb County home.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — As investigators work to find the cause of a deadly fire in DeKalb County that broke out on Christmas Day, the family of Jason and Randy Tyler is speaking out to honor their loved ones.

Sonia Tyler said her brother Jason, never gave up on his dream to walk again after suffering from a brain aneurysm that left him partially blind with limited movement.

“Despite the things he was going through – he never ever complained… he kept us positive… when you’re around someone like that, it’s difficult to complain," Sonia said.

Jason's outlook on life, along with the rest of his family is what the Tylers became known for; spreading joy while enduring many challenges including the loss of Sonia's middle brother just two years ago.

“He was murdered here in Jonesboro. My brother was a lot of fun. When he would step into a room. It was loud, a party, lots of dancing," Sonia said.

Sonia and her mom said Randy was the family's rock during that time, always leading the family to focus on the good.

“Randy was always positive – he would always see the bright side of everything," his wife Regine explained.

That's why it rocked the community when a fire broke out on Christmas Day at the Tylers home. Both Jason and Randy were killed in the fire. Sonia's 10-year-old son and her mom were in the home at the time of the fire but made it out.

Sonia said she and her mother are finding comfort in knowing that their family is together in heaven.

“I think all they want us to do right now is together and be kind to one another, and be kind to others and to notice all of the good things no matter what,” she said.