Dozens of families come together to decorate Christmas tree at Macon children's hospital

Dozens of families helped decorate a tree for the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital lobby.

MACON, Ga. — Families showed up to Navicent Health on Saturday to decorate a Christmas tree placed in the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital lobby.

Children all had the opportunity to see Santa's sleigh after they decorated the tree.

One mother says it's still important for kids to enjoy Christmas, despite the pandemic.

"I thought it was still important that we continue to celebrate the reason for the season, and bringing the kids out, letting them know that it's still okay and important to celebrate the holidays at this time," Kimberly Seabrooks said.