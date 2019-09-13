MACON, Ga. — A dead deer left on the side of the road for a couple days raised concerns in one Macon neighborhood. Sabrina Burse spoke to some homeowners living on Upper River Road and found out who is responsible for picking it up.

Catherine Clark has lived in the Upper River Road and Foster Place neighborhood for nearly 10 years. She says she was alarmed to see a dead deer at the intersection Sunday night.

"It was on the other side of Upper River Road, the side where the kids walk on and go to school, and I reported it Monday because Monday morning, it was across the street," said Clark.

She says she believes someone moved the deer so the kids could avoid the smell.

"I felt sorry for them. They probably went to school feeling like death, because that's how that deer smelled, like death," said Clark.

Macon-Bibb County Spokesperson Chris Floore says the work order placed to pick up the animal was put into the Solid Waste Department system on Tuesday.

He says it typically takes about 24 to 48 hours to complete the work order. Clark says she was hoping a crew would remove the animal sooner.

"You can't breathe. The kids was terrified," said Clark.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, solid waste and public works crew picked the deer up. Flies and a pile of maggots were left in its place.

"They took too long for this neighborhood, they did -- any neighborhood," said Clark.

Floore says if you see a dead animal, you can report it by calling the Macon-Bibb solid waste department or submit a report at seeclickfix.com.

