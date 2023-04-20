Defense attorney breaks down what 'Stand Your Ground' law rollback could mean for Georgia

"It just changes the grounds pretty significantly if this becomes law," Attorney Frank Hogue said.



The latest legal hot point -- House Bill 842, also known as the "Georgia Shoot First Act."



"Essentially, it's trying to amend our law to say, instead of no duty to retreat, you better look for a reasonable escape from the perceived threat, because if you don't and you then kill or seriously injure somebody and then claim, 'They were threatening me,' I suppose under this bill, if it passes, a prosecution could look at it and ask, 'Could you have escaped?'" Hogue said.



Under current 'Stand Your Ground' law, gun owners can protect themselves or their properties with deadly force if they feel threatened by an aggressor. Our Atlanta station 11Alive spoke to state representative Marvin Lim, who introduced the bill.



"People are still allowed to defend themselves but are also required -- as everyone still is, whatever the stand your ground regime is or not – to decide whether or not this is force that is necessary," Lim said.



Attorney Frank Hogue says defense lawyer organizations will likely oppose the bill because it would restrict the rights of potential defendants. He also believes it could cause complications in the courtrooms.



"We like to see nobody being out in this position in the first place. The question is if you are, should you now have the burden placed on you as a citizen to stop and wonder, 'Do I have a way out of this?'” Hogue asked.



Lim also told 11Alive that many people have been killed by property owners who mistakenly thought they were being threatened.



Democrats introduced the bill in the final days of this year’s legislative session in March. We reached out to both Houston and Bibb County's district attorneys, but neither were available to speak on the issue.