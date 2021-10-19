Defense calls witnesses in Washington County Tasing death trial

The trial could wrap up by the end of the week

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Day 4 of the murder trial against three former Washington County deputies began with the first of the defense's witnesses.

First up was Dr. Gary Vilke, a paid medical expert. He talked about the medical effects of Tasing and restraining a schizophrenic person like Eurie Martin. Vilke testified that, in his opinion, Tasing Martin was the best option available to the deputies.

"The Taser is a wonderful device; it causes your muscles to lock up. It's not causing contractions. It's not making movement. It just basically holds them still, so nothing moves. You can usually get someone restrained more quickly if it's under the circumstances where it works," Vilke

Jasmine Smith Williams also testified. She lives on Deepstep Road where Eurie Martin died four years ago, and described what she saw that day. Williams defended the deputies, saying they tried to get Martin to cooperate, but he wouldn't.

"They tried to get him to cooperate with them, and Mr. Martin was very agitated he appeared to ether be on drugs or needed some drugs," she said.

Darrell Lee Ross is a professor and paid expert on police interactions. He also testified, saying the officers clearly understood their training.

"They followed him up the hill and still gave him verbal commands, verbal instructions to stop, OK? But Mr. Martin decided to continue and go up the hill, and if I might add, I know many officers at that point would have tackled Mr.Martin right there on the spot," Ross said