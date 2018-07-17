UPDATE: Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Six witnesses were called to testify Tuesday.

Among them was FBI Special Agent James Langdon, who investigated the case. He confirmed key bank statements, wires, invoices and emails used as evidence in the case.

The prosecution said Bibb County Schools wired around $3.7 million to CompTech under the assumption they were purchasing 15,000 NComputing devices from them.

The indictment says CompTech did not believe it would be providing any goods or services to the school district.

Prosecution then said CompTech wired Culver's company, Progressive Consulting Technologies, Inc., $2.1 million.

PCTI used $1.7 million to purchase the devices themselves, according to prosecution.

Allen Stephen, CEO of CompTech, was the last witness called before the trial recessed.

Stephen's testimony will resume 8 a.m. Wednesday.

-------------------------

Defense lawyers say former Bibb school Superintendent Romain Dallemand's "demanding" and "authoritarian" style was one of the factors that helped turn a school computer project into a disaster.

A federal jury heard opening arguments in the fraud trial of Isaac Culver on Tuesday.

The Macon businessman is accused of defrauding the Bibb school district of more than $3.7 million.

Prosecutors say Culver and his partner Dave Carty sold the district incomplete systems that didn't work.

But in his opening statement, Culver's lawyer, John Garland, blamed Dallemand.

He said Culver and Carty got the school contract in September 2012, and Dallemand wanted a new computer system by the end of the year.

The school district kept adding new tasks to the project and gave them an unrealistic deadline, said Garland.

But prosecutors call the case a simple fraud and coverup.

A federal indictment last year claimed that Dallemand, conspired with the two men to defraud the district.

Dallemand hired their company as program manager for a major technology upgrade for the school system in 2012.

Through wire transfers and false paperwork, the indictment says, Culver and Carty hid from the district how much they were profiting from the sale.

The prosecution, led by Assistant U.S. District Attorney Beth Howard, said Culver's company, Progressive Consulting Technologies, Inc. profited around $2.1 million dollars from the job.

When school officials started to install those computers, according to Bibb school officials, they realized that the computers wouldn't work because their company, PCTI, hadn't provided key components that were needed, like keyboards and monitors.

The equipment is still sitting, unused, in a Bibb school warehouse.

Lawyers in the case picked a jury of nine men and six women on Tuesday to try Culver's case. Carty will be tried separately.

Both men face more than a dozen charges -- conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, 10 counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud and money laundering.

They face up to 20 years in prison and possible fines.

Dallemand is expected to testify in the case sometime this week.

