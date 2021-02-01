DeKalb County mourns death of officer hit, killed while on scene of another wreck

22-year veteran Sgt. Daniel Mobley was struck while on the scene of a wreck that involved another DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) officer.

ATLANTA — The DeKalb County Police Department is mourning the death of one of their veteran officers after an early morning incident claimed his life.

22-year veteran Sgt. Daniel Mobley was struck while on the scene of a wreck that involved another DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) officer on Saturday at 9 a.m. on I-75/85 southbound near Williams Street.

According to a DKPD Facebook post, Mobley was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

"We cannot express how much we appreciate the Grady Hospital staff who treated our sergeant," the department posted. "We thank the Atlanta Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, the Atlanta Fire Rescue, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and all of those who provided their support to the DeKalb County Police Department."

Gov. Brian Kemp also commented on Mobley's death via Twitter. He tweeted, "Heartbreaking news. Please join our family in praying for the friends and loved ones of Sergeant Mobley. May the Lord be a comfort to them and his fellow officers in this difficult time."

At this time, no charges have been announced. 11Alive is working to learn the condition of the other officer involved.

Georgia State Patrol troopers are handling the crash investigation, according to DKPD.