Retired DeKalb County K-9 who was shot in face years ago dies

In December 2018, K-9 Indi survived being shot in the head while tracking down a suspect accused of killing an officer.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its beloved, retired K-9 officers. The police department announced K-9 Indi’s passing Tuesday.

K-9 Indi served with his handler, Sgt. N.R. Larsen, from 2013 to 2020. He accomplished and overcame so much during his tenure with the DeKalb County Police Department.

In December 2018, K-9 Indi survived being shot in the face during a traffic stop that turned deadly. Officer Edgar Flores was shot and killed during the incident and K-9 Indi was shot as he searched for the gunman.

As a result of the shooting, K-9 Indi lost his right eye but was credited for finding the suspect. He was also credited with saving police officers' lives and was awarded the Georgia Police K-9 Foundation Purple Heart for his bravery. He also received the Award of Bravery from the Animal Law Source, Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia, National Sheriff’s Association, and Office of the District Attorney, Towaliga Judicial Circuit.

K-9 Indi returned to work in March 2019. Upon returning to the department, K-9 Indi's handler said he was performing as well as he was the day before the tragic incident.

The following year, K-9 Indi located a fatal hit-and-run suspect who fled a scene at Moreland Avenue and Eastland Road. After this incident, DeKalb Police said, “Having one eye hasn’t slowed K9 Indi down at all!”