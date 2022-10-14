DeKalb Officer taken to hospital after being struck by cable while directing traffic

The incident happened Friday in Doraville.

DORAVILLE, Ga. — A DeKalb County Police officer was injured Friday while directing traffic in Doraville, the department said.

DKPD said they were "working an incident involving an officer" who was working a part-time shift "when one of the cables struck them."

The department did not immediately have further information about how the officer was struck by a cable, or where the cable came loose from - such as a construction zone, power line or other work site.

They said the officer was being transported to a local hospital. The extent of the officer's injuries was not clear.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.