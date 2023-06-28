Delta Air Lines flight 1092 landed safely at Charlotte Douglas Wednesday morning without the nose gear. All passengers are safe and no one was hurt, officials said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All passengers are safe after a Delta Air Lines flight landed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport without its nose gear Wednesday morning.

Delta Flight 1092 departed from Atlanta at 7:25 a.m. and landed in Charlotte at approximately 8:58 a.m., the airline confirmed to WCNC Charlotte. A Delta Air Lines spokesperson reported the crew reported a nose gear issue to air traffic control and safely landed with the nose gear in the up position.

The pilot landed the plane safely and no one was hurt.

Delta confirmed that the plane, a Boeing 717, had 96 passengers, two pilots and three flight attendants on board. The flight circled a couple of times before landing, according to flight-tracking data.

A passenger on the plane told WCNC Charlotte the pilot's landing was "absolutely perfect," and said the crew was amazing despite the scary experience.

All passengers were taken to the terminal by bus. Charlotte Douglas said it expects operational impacts while crews work to move the plane and reopen the runway.

Delta said the cause of the failure is under investigation.

