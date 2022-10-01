With the holidays behind us, the demand for COVID testing in Central Georgia is skyrocketing

One Macon business has seen a nearly 2,000% increase in drive-thru tests with a 40% positivity rate.

MACON, Ga. — It's been a little over two weeks since Christmas and Central Georgia testing locations are feeling the potential ramifications of large gatherings over the holidays coupled with the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

McCane Labs in Macon is just one of the local businesses seeing increased COVID testing demand since Christmas.

CEO and lab director Elizabeth McCane says the family-run business has seen an 2,000% increase in COVID tests.

They offer 15-minute rapid tests, PCR testing with results back within 48 hours, and antibody testing.

She says they were seeing about 10-15 people a day before Christmas. Now, they are seeing about 300 people daily.

"We also felt the wrath of nationwide shortage of testing, as well as we have actually been closed since Thursday because we also ran out of supplies," she said.

They were able to reopen Monday after receiving about 12,000 tests. She says, on average, they are seeing about a 40% positivity rate.

"That process has been crazy," said McCane.

They had two swabbers working for them before -- now they have 12-15, and they are looking to hire about 35 more people to "help us get through all this."

You don't need an appointment at either of their locations at 1546 Rocky Creek Rd. or 1087 MLK Blvd.

Robins Pharmacy on S Houston Lake Road has also seen an increase. Pharmacist Ankit Patel says they've seen about a 150% increase in testing since Christmas.

Robins offers at-home tests, 15-minute rapid antigen tests, and rapid PCR tests that give results in 30 minutes. They also offer drive-up testing, so you stay in your car for minimal contact.

Patel says they ran out of at-home tests on Saturday and were able to restock Monday. She says they do business with multiple suppliers so that they can keep them in stock.

"It's been crazy," she said. "Our staff has been incredible."

The at-home tests sell for $35, which comes with two tests. Patel says they sold about 1,200 within four days last week.

They update their Facebook page each day with the number of tests they have left.

Chichester's Homecare on Gray Highway in Macon says it's likely that they will not have at-home tests until the end of January because of supply problems with their distributer.

The Medicine Stop on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins is stocked up as of Monday. They sell the at-home tests through the drive-thru for $20.