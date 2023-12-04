'They don't know what home is': Demand for Section 8 housing in Macon is exceeding the supply

"It's heartbreaking in a lot of cases, people can't find it. They can't afford it when they do find it," says Mike Austin, CEO of Macon Housing Authority.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Housing Authority is not immune to the housing crisis impacting many families in Macon and across the country.

The CEO says they need help to keep up with the demand of people wanting to live in Section 8 housing because the supply is so low--one family I spoke to even turned away from Section 8.

"I wanted my kids to have stability, and living on Section 8, I didn't have any stability," says Coreeta Hymes.

After several years of living in Section 8 housing, Hymes decided to part ways.

She says she constantly had problems getting in touch with the housing authority.

That led to her and her kids living in a hotel to avoid staying in a home she says she had problems.

"It had mold in the house. It was endangering my kids. They kept getting sick from it," says Hymes.

"It's heartbreaking in a lot of cases, people can't find it. They can't afford it when they do find it," says Mike Austin, CEO of Macon Housing Authority.

Austin says he is seeing a difference in housing post-COVID-19.

"We have less options really because inflation has placed so many people out of the market," says Austin.

There's such a high demand that the supply of housing needs catch up.

"The demand is so high that so many calls come in, and it's difficult to get in, there's no doubt about it," says Austin.

That's a reason why Hymes decided to look for other housing options for her and her kids.

"They don't even know what to call home anymore. They don't know what home is," says Hymes.

The CEO of the Macon Housing Authority says right now, there are roughly 3,500 families that are on Section 8.