Mental Health Monday: Demand for therapists outweighs the supply in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — As people become more aware of mental health, and now start to seek out therapy. A local therapist says the demand outweighs the supply.

"Mental health is at the cusp of a lot of health issues in the world," says Miesha Williams.

Williams has known she wanted to be a licensed marriage and family therapist for a while.

"Most people tend to struggle with mental health. So I decided I wanted to be a part of helping people get better," says Williams.

Gloria Cisse leads therapist at the Southern Center for Choice Theory, says more therapists and mental health professionals are needed. She says that's been true for a while.

"The shortage that we were experiencing, the pandemic has exacerbated it," says Cisse.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has estimated that by 2025 the nation will have 10,000 fewer mental health professionals than it needs.

Cisse says that more people are aware of the importance of mental health and want to go to therapy.

Cisse added the problem is being felt in Central Georgia. To combat that, she's offering more support groups.

She says don't be afraid to go to therapy with someone else.

"Participating in groups. Groups with people that are experiencing similar situations," says Cisse.

Williams wants to be a support system for people in need as the number grows for therapists needed.