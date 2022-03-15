'I’m not the person that you guys are trying to make me out to be': Demarcus Little takes stand in his defense

He called Gunn his soulmate and said he would never kill her as prosecutor Dawn Baskin grilled him for over an hour about his own texts and phone location data.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — “I’m not the person that you guys are trying to make me out to be. I’ve been in this jail for two years… two years… ready to get back to my duties. I’m ready to get back. You guys are playing with my life. Every relationship has problems, we all know that. Like I said, you guys showed the bad times, you should show the good times. If someone was scared of me, they would have stayed away, they wouldn’t have came back.”

Demarcus Little took the stand in his own defense Tuesday morning, hoping to convince the jury he did not kill his girlfriend, Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn.

He called Gunn his soulmate and said he would never kill her, but prosecutor Dawn Baskin challenged Little while he was on the stand.

She read Anitra’s texts calling him ‘evil,’ ‘manipulative,’ and ‘narcissistic.’ Little responded that he was not a monster and the couple had good times too.

Baskin repeatedly circled back to cached phone location evidence that suggested he killed Gunn, drove her car into the woods off Greer Road, and dumped her body.

Little could not explain the evidence, or said it was wrong in the very specific window of time he was being asked about – even though he agreed with Baskin that other cached data from his phone was accurate.

Some members of Gunn’s family left the courtroom during the tense exchange, which lasted about an hour and 10 minutes. The jury was attentive the entire time.