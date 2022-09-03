Demarcus Little trial, Day 2: Prosecutors say Gunn's father received ransom text before her body was found

The testimony revealed the text came from an app and email address on a device connected to where Little was staying

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — As the murder trial of Demarcus Little -- the man accused of killing Fort Valley State student Anitra Gunn -- entered its second day, jurors heard details of their relationship spanning from before her disappearance until after her death.

The state presented 11 witnesses Wednesday, ranging from officers who worked the investigation to a woman who says she came home and saw Anitra Gunn’s missing car next to her house.

The day in court detailed what Little called an ‘on again, off again’ relationship with Gunn. Fort Valley Police Department Lt. Demetrius Kendrick says Little voluntarily told police about damaging Anitra Gunn’s property.

"He stated that he drove from Augusta, Georgia, to Fort Valley, Georgia, to Miss Gunn's location… where he observed a male subject inside with Miss Gunn. He stated that he became emotional, then he slashed the tires to her vehicle,” said Kendrick.

Officers also spoke about finding Gunn’s car on Feb. 15, 2020. They say a relative called Gunn’s father, who told police after finding the car with a missing bumper and muddy tires near Belle and Montrose Street.

Brenda Vargas testified she left for work that morning and when she came home, she saw Gunn’s car.

“I saw a car that was parked between one house and mine,” said Vargas.

Later, another officer testified about searching Little's car trunk that day and finding women's clothing that may have been Gunn's.

He said Little told him it belonged to his sister-in-law, who was stationed in Germany.

One of the last witnesses, Capt. Cory Marberry, said Gunn’s father received a text asking for an $8,000 ransom days before Gunn’s body was recovered.

The testimony revealed the text came from an app and email address on a device connected to a location where Little frequented.

“That email address was attached to a phone that used Google in that household on several different occasions,” said Marberry.