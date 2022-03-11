Demarcus Little trial, Day 4: Little's friend describes Anitra Gunn murder confession to jurors

Jaivon Abron says Little told him he was telling Anitra Gunn how much he loved her when she laughed, he blacked out, hit her, and then choked her to death.

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: Raw video of testimony embedded in this story contains graphic details and brief strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

The murder trial of Demarcus Little continued Friday with more allegations coming from the prosecution’s witnesses, including Little’s high school friend, Jaivon Abron.

Abron gave shocking testimony on the stand where he described Little’s confession to him. He says it all started when Little picked him up from a party. The weekend escalated from there.

He says Little texted him two days after allegedly murdering his girlfriend, Anitra Gunn, and confessed on the way to where he’s accused of dumped her body.

Abron says Little texted him on Feb. 16, 2020, saying he had something to tell him. Little then picked him up, and the details got gruesome.

“He was like… ‘Man, I was talking to ‘Nit bruh. I was pouring my heart out; I was talking to her and I was trying to tell her how I feel about her and how much I love her and stuff. She ended up laughing in my face. I don’t know what happened bruh, I just blacked out and I hit her,’” recalled Abron. “He was like… after that he just grabbed her and started choking her at first.”

Abron says Little told him he continued to choke her.

“He was choking her at first and she was trying to fight back, and at a point in time she just stopped fighting, so he felt like she wanted to go with her mom*,” said Abron

*Note: Prosecutors clarified during the testimony that Gunn's mother was deceased at the time of her death.

Little also told Abron what he did with Gunn's body.

“He told me that he had taken her and dumped her in the woods,” he said.

While they were in the car, he says Little drove him into the woods to get a piece of evidence – her car bumper.

Under oath, Abron said he did NOT help Little kill Gunn, he did NOT help hide her body, and he is NOT getting a deal from prosecutors for his testimony. Abron is charged with concealing a body and tampering with evidence.