Demarcus Little trial to continue into next week

Little is the man accused of murdering Fort Valley State student Anitra Gunn two years ago.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Testimony in the Demarcus Little's murder trial continued Friday.

We now know that the trial will continue into this weekend, and possibly next week.

Technical testimony from investigators continued Friday morning, testimony that trial Judge Brenda Williford called redundant and painfully slow.

GBI Crime Scene Specialist Lee Weathersby was back on the stand describing how they collected evidence against Little.

He says they found Gunn's phone in a roadside culvert in Peach County, and it appeared somebody placed it there.

He described finding the bumper to Gunn's car in the woods less than a month ago, near the spot where they found her body back in 2020.

But Little's lawyer challenged him, and questioned whether investigators know where Gunn was murdered.

"You don't know what actually happened. You can't even tell us whether or not that's the place he actually strangled her" Weathersby said. "If nobody can do that, then they probably shouldn't be testifying."

Little is charged with malice murder and faces possible life in prison with no parole.

Caleesha Moore is in court and she'll have the latest on the case at 5 and 6.