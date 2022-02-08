'I would suggest not driving alone' Central Georgia dementia specialist gives safety tips

Certified Dementia Practitioner Cait McDaniels says communication is key to safety. One in seven adults over the age of 71 has dementia.

MACON, Ga. — It can be challenging for families to take care of those with dementia; everyday tasks like driving to the store can put them in dangerous situations.

Atrium Health Navicent Carlyle Place's Certified Dementia Practitioner, Cait McDaniels, said it is best to travel in pairs when it comes to driving.

"If they're already diagnosed with dementia or any type of Alzheimer's, I would suggest not driving alone. If they are capable of driving, maybe having some supervision," she said.

If you feel that further safety precautions are needed, you should contact a doctor.

"Physicians and neurologists do not take that lightly, and they definitely will go in and um right an order to not have a license for that person," McDaniels said.

It is even more important to be attentive during the summer when wandering increases.

"You feel the warmth, and you want to go out. It's definitely a good thing to be on high alert with family members who have symptoms of Alzheimer's," she said.

Communication is critical when dealing with a loved one with dementia, and it's recommended that your family creates an emergency family preparedness plan.

"Plans as simple as even notifying your neighbors and letting them know that mom, dad, brother, or sister may be out in the streets walking about. {they should} help us, you know, cause we're all human, and we all make mistakes." McDaniels said.

McDaniels encourages lending a helping hand when you see someone in distress.

" Always be prepared to maybe go up to them and say, 'Hey, do you need help?' Maybe that person is struggling with dementia and just needs a way back home. You might have just saved a life."McDaniels said.

One in Seven adults over the age of 71 has dementia, so educating yourself on the disease is essential.

The Alzheimer's Association is an excellent resource tool, and there is a local chapter in Macon.