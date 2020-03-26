MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health needs your help. They are calling on volunteers of all backgrounds to help fight COVID-19.

"We don't want you to just sit there idle figuring out how can you help. This is the first action, this is the first step that you can take to kind of be a part of that response," said LaKieva Williams, the Volunteer Program Director.



To sign up, all you have to do is visit To sign up, all you have to do is visit their website, select your county, pick an organization to volunteer with, fill out your profile and someone will be in touch to tell you where they can use you.

They're not just looking for medical professionals, they need translators, people to answer the phones, administrative help and specimen collectors at collection sites.

"Sometimes, you discount your own skills. Don't do that. If you're excellent at communication, write that down. Everything counts at this point in time," said Williams.

Viewer Jennifer Smith messaged us on Facebook saying she is a hairstylist who can't work right now, but she wants to do whatever she can to help her community.

"We need volunteers of all types who are just willing to do pretty much whatever is needed to assist with this response," Williams said.

She said so far, they have about 15,000 emergency volunteers in their database.

Some have been in there for a while, others signed up recently to help with COVID-19 relief.

As for the medical professional volunteers, there will be a place for you to enter which state you are licensed in and your license number and Williams said that will act as a background check.

Williams said as an emergency volunteer, you will not be paid.

She also said it will take time for them to match you with a position, so please be patient.

RELATED: Houston County man is Central Georgia's first COVID-19 related death

RELATED: COVID-19 leads to private funeral for Bibb deputy, but sheriff promises 'more fitting tribute'

RELATED: Dublin implements emergency declaration due to COVID-19 threat

RELATED: Warner Robins dentist uses telehealth to help ease hospital emergency room traffic

RELATED: 'It was a relief': Baldwin County Schools feed students breakfast, lunch

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.