Georgia Department of Public Safety trooper cadet dies after training

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Safety announced in a media release on Friday that a Trooper Cadet from the 113th Trooper School died during training.

The statement says that Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree #847 was performing a training exercise along with other cadets at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center on Thursday, September 8 when Cadet Dupree collapsed.

Dupree finished the exercise, and then collapsed, and life saving measures were performed by medical staff who were on the site.

Dupree was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The cause of his death is still unknown, but Monroe County coroner Joey Proctor says that Dupree was from Rome, Georgia.

Dupree's body has been sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

