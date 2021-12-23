Deposition reveals VA doctor mistakenly reduced pain medicine for Georgia Navy veteran who died by suicide
The more than 300-page deposition also detailed the lack of training the doctor received and shows the doctor calls the VA work environment stressful.
It's been more than two-and-a-half years since Navy Veteran Gary Steven Pressley died by suicide in the parking lot of the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin. Legal documents say a serious car accident left Pressley with a fractured hip, pelvis, and chronic lower back pain. His family says Pressley shot himself because he was in so much pain after his outside pain management doctor stopped seeing him and his VA doctor reduced his pain medicine. Recently, the United States paid his mother a $1 million for 40 days of pain and suffering Pressley experienced before death, but court documents in the case show what her lawyer calls "negligence" in the VA system.
A mother's loss: Gary's mom continues to mourn the loss of her son.
It was Christmas of 2019 when Rhonda Michelle Wilson of Forsyth got a new hound dog named Chloe.
"My husband bought her for me so I can use her to help with my grief," Wilson said.
Wilson calls Chloe her therapy dog, bringing comfort as she grieves her son Gary Steven Pressley.
"Because I miss him, I want to hold him, I want to hug him, I want to talk to him like we used to talk all the time," Wilson said.
In April of 2019, Pressley, a Navy veteran, died by suicide in the parking lot of the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin.
"He lived like 45 minutes from here, so it was nothing for him to just show to my house and say, 'Hey, mom,' or for me to show up to his house and see him, and I don't have that now. I have to go to the grave to see him, and that sucks," Wilson said.
Last year, Wilson filed a complaint against the Veterans Administration saying Pressley killed himself because they mishandled his treatment. The United States recently paid her $1 million to settle that claim, but Wilson says she's still faced with more questions than answers.
"If he would have been in pain management, we wouldn't be sitting here today. If they hadn't been reducing his medicine, we wouldn't be sitting here today," Wilson said.
The documents filed by Wilson's lawyer Peter Bertling described her son's struggles through the winter and spring of 2019 as he coped with what they called "excruciating pain." In February, Pressley notified the Carl Vinson VA that his outside pain management doctor would no longer treat him because the VA stopped paying.
VA Doctor's deposition: Deposition details what led up to Pressley's death
Depositions from the lawsuit show Pressley turned to the VA health clinic in Macon for help and the doctor there, Dr. Ebelechukwu Nwagbata, treated him. The deposition goes onto explain Nwagbata didn't know for at least a week that the outside doctor had stopped treatment. The VA doctor denied a refill of Pressley's prescription, then agreed to approve it, and after some confusion, the deposition says Pressley's daily dose would be cut from four pills to three.
"He needed the opioids for his chronic pain, that's why his pain management specialist appropriately prescribed him his opioids," Attorney Peter Bertling said.
But when Bertling questioned Nwagbata during a deposition, the doctor admitted that she misunderstood the VA's protocols on opioids.
"She didn't even sit in and listen to that, she was going back and forth and seeing patients. She also didn't know that it was something that was recorded that she could have listened to later," Bertling said.
After his hydrocodone prescription ran out, the doctor's deposition shows Pressley called the Macon clinic On April 3, 4, and 5 to try to get it refilled. On the morning of April 5, Nwagbata told Pressley over the phone he would have to take a drug test before she could decide to refill the prescription. Pressley texted his girlfriend that he would test negative because he hadn't been taking the medicine.
Still in pain and with no medication, Pressley told his girlfriend that afternoon that, "At 5, they can find my body at Dublin office." Pressley's sister tried to call the Dublin VA for help, but she says no one tried to locate him or help him. A police report shows a VA police officer found Pressley in a parked car around 8 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the chest.
After Rhonda Wilson filed her complaint, Attorney Bertling says they found more troubling facts. During her deposition, Dr. Nwagbata said she became a federal employee in 2018 after working for the VA as an outside contractor, but she said she never received special training in taking care of veterans like prescribing opioids or opioid therapy for chronic pain. She testified that she had never seen and was never taught the VA's guidelines that recommended tapering off opioids.
Even though Pressley's mom settled with the VA she says life will never be the same.
"I can't spend Christmas at home, I can't spend Thanksgiving at home, because he was always here, and now, he is not," Wilson said.
VA's response:
We reached out to the VA for a comment, and they said, in part:
After this tragedy, the medical center leadership immediately implemented additional suicide awareness and prevention training. We maintain a comprehensive suicide prevention training program for all staff, including those responsible for answering the phones after hours, and have since expedited hiring additional Mental Health staff. We will continually review policies and procedures and implement any necessary improvements to prevent similar tragedies in the future.
Nwagbata testified she would work after hours to get work done and, says she "may have" reported in a employee survey "moral distress" that stemmed from not knowing what to do sometimes, getting conflicted information from coworkers, and feeling like she was being picked on. In the deposition, the doctor expressed remorse, saying, "I wish it didn't happen in the first place."
While Wilson says talking about her son's death is never easy, she hopes her story can help other veterans get the care they need.
"They need to get on top of this stuff. They got a lot of vets, so they need more people taking care of this stuff so they get the help they need," Wilson said.
Below, you can find the full response from the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center:
Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, loved ones, and friends of U.S. Navy Veteran Gary Pressley. Carl Vinson VA Medical Center remains fully committed to addressing the needs of Veterans in crisis and offering care that is timely and effective.
After this tragedy, the medical center leadership immediately implemented additional suicide awareness and prevention training. We maintain a comprehensive suicide prevention training program for all staff, including those responsible for answering the phones after hours, and have since expedited hiring additional Mental Health staff. We will continually review policies and procedures and implement any necessary improvements to prevent similar tragedies in the future.
If a Veteran is in crisis, there are several options to access mental health services 24/7, including:
• Veterans Crisis Line/National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: For immediate crisis response, the Veterans Crisis Line (VCL) provides free, confidential support and crisis intervention to Veterans, service members, and their families 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The VCL is a critical component of the nation’s largest integrated suicide prevention network with linkage to more than 500 suicide prevention staff nationwide. To receive help, users can call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, text 838255, or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat. For individuals who are not Veterans or service members, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255.
• Vet Center Call Center: 1-877-WAR-VETS is an around-the-clock confidential call center where combat Veterans and their families can call to talk about their military experience or any other issue they are facing in their readjustment to civilian life. The staff consists of combat Veterans from several eras, as well as families of combat Veterans.
• Urgent Care/Emergency Services: Emergency services and urgent care services are available at local VA medical centers ( Find VA Locations | Veterans Affairs) or may be accessed by calling 911 or local community emergency departments.
• Same-Day Access to Care for Primary Care and Mental Health: Same Day Services for Veterans in Primary Care and Mental Health are available at every VA Medical Center. However, types of services vary by location. Contact your local VA Medical Center Primary Care and Mental Health Team to make an appointment. Click here to find a VA Medical Centers with Same Day Services in Primary Care and Mental Health.
• Vet Center Resources: If you’re a combat Veteran, you can visit one of our Vet Centers to get free individual and group counseling for you and your family. You can access these services even if you’re not enrolled in VA health care and aren’t receiving disability compensation. Find a Vet Center near you.
The attorney's representing her through the government did not make a comment and the doctor referred us to the VA's public affairs office. We did also ask the doctor through a letter and through their communication's office we could speak with her.