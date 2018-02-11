The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a tip phoned in to Crimestoppers led to an arrest in Macon's 31st homicide of 2018.

Deputies found and arrested 18-year-old DeQuavious Jamal Howard Thursday morning just after 11-30 a.m. without incident. They found him at a house on Joseph Walker Drive in East Macon.

Howard is charged with armed robbery and murder.

Deputies also arrested two women charged with harboring Howard. 39-year-old Crystal Reese is charged with aiding/hindering apprehension.

18-year-old Makayla Bowden is charged aiding/hindering apprehension, and also possession of schedule 2 drugs, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Bibb deputies made the arrests with the help of the Gang Unit, and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Howard is being held in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Complex. No bond has been set.

If you have any information to help law enforcement, call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

