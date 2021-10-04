Deputies arrest man wanted in Laurens County homicide

DUDLEY, Ga. — A man wanted in a Dudley homicide has been arrested.
According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Quantavauis Darrisaw is now in their custody.
Darrisaw was wanted in connection with the murder of 41-year-old Doug Darrisaw after he was found shot to death in a car outside of Doug’s Convenience Store in Dudley on April 3.
Responding deputies discovered his body while responding to a call for a ‘suspicious vehicle.’
Anyone with information in this case can call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 478-272-1522.
