Bibb deputies arrest man with machete in a swamp that is home to an eleven-foot alligator

Deputies caught up to the man in waist-deep water in a swamp near Gibson Lake.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man with a machete in an alligator-infested swamp in Macon on August 11 just before 5 p.m., according to a post from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Donald Taylor Angelo had a warrant out for his arrest from the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office.

The H.E.A.T Unit and S.R.T deputies were searching for Angelo at a home on Grover Drive near Houston Road in Macon.

Angelo ran from the house and into the woods, dropping his weapon during the foot chase. Deputies caught up to Angelo in a swamp near Gibson Lake in waist-deep water.

He resisted arrest before being tased and arrested. Angelo was walked out of the swamp, which is home to an eleven-foot alligator.

In addition to the existing warrant, Angelo was charged with four counts of Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers, Interference with Government Property and Probation Violation.